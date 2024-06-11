BRO Overcomes Challenges to Rebuild Bridges in North Sikkim

Pakyong, 11 June : Due to GLOF in October last year, vital road networks and critical bridges in North Sikkim suffered extensive damages. Approximately 20 Km of road network and 16 bridges got washed away. Amongst many bridges, 140 mtr long steel bridge at Phidang connecting Dikchu to Sanklang and 130 mtr long permanent bridge at Toong connecting Mangan to Chungthang got washed away. Due to washing away of these bridges, connectivity to Dzongu as well as Chungthnag got badly affected. Initially, BRO in coordination with army successfully restored connectivity to Dzongu and Chungthang by launching twin Bailey bridges over river Teesta at Sanklang. Later, to provide round the year connectivity across river Teesta, BRO constructed Bailey Suspension bridge at Sanklang and bridge was opened for traffic since 10 February this year. Spite of this local villagers, Army and tourist were facing tremendous difficulties, as they have to travel additional 50 kilometer and negotiate multiple sharp hair pin bends to reach Chungthnag.

To restore shortest connectivity to Chungthnag and Dzongu, BRO was working on war footing to construct bridges at Phidang and Toong. However, due to delay in payment of land compensation, villagers of Naga, Ritchu and Toong had halted ongoing construction work of most critical Toong bridge for more than 75 days. Later, on receiving assurance from BRO officials, work recommenced at site since 01 June 2024. Sensing the criticality of bridge at Toong, BRO workers had worked overtime spite of bad weather and completed the construction of Modular bridge at Toong. However, work along approach road to Toong bridge is still under progress. Bridge is likely to be opened for traffic by end of this month. Early operation of Toong bridge is likely to bring huge relief to all stake holders.

Similarly, BRO had undertaken painstaking efforts to construct massive retaining structures and a Bailey Suspension Bridge at Phidang. Construction of this vital bridge will provide seamless connectivity between Dikchu and Dzongu region.

Selfless commitment by brave workers of Border Roads Organization has earned a laurel from all quarters and has raised hopes amongst everyone including army towards early restoration of connectivity to North Sikkim. Heroic efforts of BRO under such challenging conditions is a roll model for other agency to follow.