MP Raju Bista Attends Swearing-In Ceremony of Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang

Darjeeling, 10 June : In a ceremonious event today, Darjeeling BJP Lok Sabha MP Raju Bista attended the swearing-in ceremony of Sikkim’s new government, led by Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) at Paljor Stadium in capital Gangtok.

Raju Bista conveyed heartfelt greetings and best wishes from the people of Darjeeling to the residents of Sikkim. He highlighted the significance of the occasion, noting it followed closely on the heels of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s historic third term commencement. He remarked on the historic nature of the event, marking P.S. Golay’s second term as Chief Minister.

Emphasizing the deep ties between Sikkim and Darjeeling, Bista stated, “Sikkim and Darjeeling not only share our borders, but we share the same blood.” He elaborated on the strong cultural, historical, and linguistic connections that bind the two regions together.

Bista praised Sikkim’s progress over the past five years under CM Golay’s leadership, highlighting the state’s achievements in social inclusiveness and developmental efforts. He acknowledged the government’s commitment to serving all sections of society regardless of ethnicity, caste, or religion.

Looking forward, Bista expressed optimism about Sikkim’s future, predicting rapid development under the combined leadership of Prime Minister Modi at the Centre and Chief Minister Golay in the state. He reiterated his congratulations to CM Golay and thanked the people of Sikkim for their warm invitation to the ceremony.

Share this: Facebook

X

