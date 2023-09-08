The Guardian Alleges Negligence at STNM Hospital Once Again

Gangtok, 08 Sep : STNM Hospital, once again, finds itself in the spotlight for alleged negligence, raising concerns about the quality of healthcare services provided.

In a recent incident, Mr. Birbal Basnett, a concerned guardian hailing from Soreng Malbasey, has brought to light a distressing episode that unfolded following a Thursday evening passenger vehicle accident in Soreng, involving eleven passengers.

On Thursday, a Savari passenger vehicle from Parakha Village in the Payong District was involved in a tragic accident near Passigaon, close to Soreng. The accident resulted in injuries to all 11 occupants of the vehicle. Following the incident, the injured individuals were transported to hospitals in Gangtok, Namchi, Soreng, and Gayzing to receive medical treatment. The Soreng Police Station is currently conducting an investigation into the case.



Among the injured were three family members of Mr. Basnett: his brother, sister-in-law, and a child. Immediately after the accident, they were rushed to STNM Hospital, having been referred there from Soreng PHC.

The extent of their injuries was severe, with Sumitra Rai, the sister-in-law, requiring 25 stitches for a leg wound and also suffering a head injury, while Akbar Basnett, the brother, complained of chest pain due to the accident who was prescribed medicines.

However, instead of admitting the two patients and providing the necessary care, both were inexplicably discharged on the same night, around 10 PM, without being kept under observation in the hospital for the recommended 24-hour period. Left with no other option, the distressed family had to find accommodation in a hotel in Gangtok that night.

The following morning (Friday), both victims, Sumitra Rai and Akbar Basnett, continued to experience pain, which prompted their re-admission to STNM Hospital. This sequence of events has left Mr. Birbal Basnett deeply concerned about the professionalism and ethics of STNM Hospital. He raises a critical question: Is the hospital playing with the lives of its patients?

Mr. Basnett firmly believes that this situation is entirely unacceptable, particularly from an institution as reputable as STNM Hospital. He expects the hospital to fulfill its duty diligently and uphold the highest professional standards in healthcare delivery.