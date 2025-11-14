Sikkim CM Congratulates NDA For Impressive Victory In Bihar

Gangtok, Nov 14 : Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang Golay has extended his warm congratulations to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) for securing a clear and impressive victory in the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. He congratulated Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary and the entire NDA team for the electoral success.

Tamang said the mandate reflects the leadership and vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, noting that the principle of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas” has continued to guide the country toward inclusive growth and development.

He also acknowledged the role of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, stating that his strategic leadership and consistent support have strengthened the alliance.

The Chief Minister conveyed his best wishes to the NDA leadership and the people of Bihar, expressing hope that the state will continue to progress in the direction of development, peace and prosperity.