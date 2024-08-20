Massive Landslide Hits NHPC Teesta Stage V Powerhouse in Sikkim

Pakyong, 20 August : A massive landslide struck the NHPC Teesta Stage V Powerhouse in Balutar, near Dipu Dara, Singtam in East Sikkim, on Tuesday morning. The landslide, captured on video by residents of Amalay from a nearby hill, shows large boulders and debris rapidly descending towards the powerhouse, causing significant damage.

In the aftermath of the landslide, residents living near the dam site are reported to be anxious and fearful. They have been voicing concerns about the NHPC Teesta Stage V hydroelectric project for the past two decades.

A massive landslide struck Dipu Dara early this morning, causing significant damage to the area. According to residents, the landslide, which occurred around 7:00 AM, may have been triggered by the NHPC Teesta Stage V tunnel that runs beneath the region. They believe that the flow of Teesta River water through the tunnel could have contributed to the instability that led to the disaster.

The landslide has damaged 17-18 houses, forcing 5-6 families to evacuate to NHPC quarters for safety. In addition to residential damage, the powerhouse in the area also sustained considerable damage.

Despite the severity of the situation, residents report that state government authorities have yet to arrive for an assessment of the damage. The community is awaiting official assistance and support as they deal with the aftermath of the landslide.