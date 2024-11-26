Murder Mystery Solved in Upper Singhik, Mangan, North Sikkim

Authorities have solved the harrowing murder case of Passang Tinku Lepcha, a teacher whose body was found buried in his courtyard in Upper Singhik, Maaling Village, on November 23. The case was cracked after an intensive investigation led by a Special Investigation Team (SIT).

Tashi Namgyal Lachenpa, a 24-year-old laborer, has confessed to the crime, bringing a significant breakthrough to the case. His admittance to crime follows a meticulous probe by the SIT, which worked tirelessly to uncover the truth behind the chilling murder.

According to Mangan SP Sonam Detchu, the accused, Tashi Namgyal Lachenpa, stayed at the home of the deceased, Passang Tinku Lepcha, on the night of November 18. The two consumed alcohol together, but an argument ensued shortly afterward. The altercation escalated, leading the accused to attack Passang with a weapon in a fit of rage. Accused is booked under 103 of IPC and 238 of BNS.

Share this: Facebook

X

