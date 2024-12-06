Tour De Sikkim Mountain Biking Expedition Flagged Off from Ganeshtok, Gangtok

The much-anticipated Tour De Sikkim was officially flagged off today by the Hon’ble Minister for Tourism and Civil Aviation, Shri Tshering Thendup Bhutia, at Ganeshtok in Gangtok. The event was attended by several dignitaries, including Principal Secretary IFS Shri C.S. Rao, Secretary Shri Prakash Chettri, Principal Chief Engineer (PCE), and other officials from the department.

The three-day-long mountain biking expedition will traverse the iconic Silk Route, offering participants breathtaking views and challenging terrains. The journey will include overnight camping at Gnathang Valley on the first day and Rorathang on the second, culminating at MG Marg, Gangtok, on Sunday. The event will cover an impressive distance of nearly 212 kilometers.

Forty cyclists from across India are taking part in a thrilling mountain biking expedition that showcases Sikkim’s potential as a hub for adventure tourism. The event not only promotes eco-friendly travel but also highlights the region’s rich cultural and natural heritage.

The expedition is a collaborative initiative by the Sikkim Department of Tourism and Civil Aviation, the Indian Himalayan Centre for Adventure and Eco-Tourism (ICHAE), and the Cycling Association of Sikkim. The minister expressed his heartfelt appreciation to the ICHAE team and the tourism department for their efforts in organizing this exceptional event.

This initiative highlights the adventure tourism potential of Sikkim while promoting eco-friendly exploration of the region’s rich cultural and natural heritage.