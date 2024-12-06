CM Attends Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav Inaugurated by PM Modi, Celebrates Northeast’s Cultural Heritage 

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) participated in the inaugural ceremony of the Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav in New Delhi, a landmark cultural festival dedicated to showcasing the Northeast’s rich heritage and economic potential.

The festival, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Bharat Mandapam, brought together leaders including Union Minister for DoNER Jyotiraditya Scindia, Union MoS Sukanta Majumdar, and the Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers of the northeastern states.

Running from December 6 to 8, 2024, the three-day event celebrates the vibrant traditions, arts, crafts, and agricultural produce of the eight northeastern states, fondly called “Ashtalakshmi” by PM Modi. The festival aims to promote the region’s unique offerings—like handlooms, tourism, and rural enterprises—on a global platform to drive economic growth and development.

Speaking at the event, CM Tamang applauded PM Modi’s vision of transforming the Northeast into a hub of opportunity and prosperity. “This mahotsav is not just a celebration of culture but also a platform to connect the region’s treasures with global markets, paving the way for sustainable development,” he remarked.

The event features highlights such as artisan exhibitions, Grameen Haats, state-specific pavilions, and technical discussions on regional development. The Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav stands as a testament to India’s dedication to honoring and uplifting the diverse cultures of the Northeast on a global stage.

IPR GOS