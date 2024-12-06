Inspiring : Sikkim Police Head Constable Clears DySP Exam

In a proud moment for Sikkim, Head Constable Damber Singh Tirwa of the Sikkim Police Wireless Department has been promoted to Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) after successfully clearing the highly competitive State Public Service Commission (SPSC) examination. Tirwa, currently serving in the Communication and Computers Branch of Sikkim Police, is one of 14 candidates who passed the rigorous selection process.

Tirwa’s achievement is a testament to his hard work, dedication, and determination. Rising through the ranks from head constable to DySP, he has shown that commitment and perseverance can open doors to greater opportunities. His journey is not just a personal milestone but an inspiring story for his fellow officers and aspiring candidates within the police force.

This promotion highlights the possibilities for growth within the Sikkim Police and underscores the value of continuous learning and effort. Tirwa’s success is a source of pride for the state, demonstrating the heights that can be achieved with focus and determination.