Four Sikkimese Officers Promoted to IAS Cadre: CM Tamang Extends Congratulations

In a moment of pride for the state of Sikkim, Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) extended his heartfelt congratulations to four distinguished officers of the State Civil Service on their promotion to the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) cadre. The officers—Dr. A.B. Karki, Ms. Dicky Yangzom, Ms. Kesang Dicki Rechung, and Mr. Basant Kumar Lama—have been recognized for their exceptional dedication and contributions to public service.

Expressing his delight over the achievement, CM Tamang remarked, “This remarkable accomplishment is a testament to their individual excellence and their unwavering commitment to serving the state and its people.” He highlighted the officers’ professionalism and dedication, noting that their promotion to the IAS cadre is well-deserved and a matter of great pride for Sikkim.

The Chief Minister also conveyed his confidence in the officers’ ability to uphold the highest standards of integrity and efficiency as they take on greater responsibilities in their careers. “I am certain that they will contribute significantly to the progress and development of Sikkim, inspiring others in the civil service to strive for excellence,” he stated.

Wishing the officers success in their future endeavors, CM Tamang emphasized the importance of their leadership and vision in shaping a brighter future for the state. Their promotion marks not just an individual milestone but also a collective achievement for Sikkim’s administrative framework.

The state celebrates this significant achievement, with hopes that the newly-promoted IAS officers will continue to serve with renewed zeal and dedication, contributing to the welfare and advancement of the people of Sikkim.