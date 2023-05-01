Assam CM Announced VRS to 300 Cops due to ‘Habitual Drinking’ habit

On Sunday, April 30, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that approximately 300 state police officers will be given the option of voluntary retirement due to their habitual drinking habits. The government has already begun the process and will be filling the vacancies through new recruitment.

Sarma stated that these 300 officers are habitual drinkers and that their bodies have been damaged by alcohol. The government has a voluntary retirement scheme (VRS) provision for them, he added.

The Chief Minister also mentioned that he is working towards decentralizing governance and has initiated the process of opening offices with the powers previously held by deputy commissioners in all 126 legislative assembly constituency areas.

“We are attempting to ensure that people do not have to travel to district headquarters for work at the DC’s office and that the DC’s office is available in every LAC area,” Sarma said. “The DCs will be responsible for law and order and will be given various responsibilities.”

