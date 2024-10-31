Sikkim Unites for Rashtriya Ekta Diwas Led by the Chief Minister at Paljor Stadium

Gangtok, October 31 (IPR): Rashtriya Ekta Diwas 2024, the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the Iron Man of India, was grandly celebrated at Paljor Stadium, today. The state level programme was graced by the Chief Minister, Mr Prem Singh Tamang as the Chief Guest.

Also present in the event were, Cabinet Ministers, MLAs, Member of Parliament, Adakshya, Upadkshya, Deputy Mayor of GMC, Advisors to the Chief Minister, Political Secretary to the Chief Minister, Press Secretary to the Chief Minister, Advisors, Chairpersons, Councillors of GMC, HODs/Secretaries, officials and staff from various departments, teachers and students of various colleges and schools.

The programme started with lightening of butter lamps and offering of garlands on the portrait of Late Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

The programme followed with the guard of honour and march past by, ITBP Platoon, SSB Platoon, SAP Platoon, 2nd and 3rd IRBn Platoons, Sikkim Police (Male), Sikkim Police (Female), Sikkim Police Pipe Band, Sikkim Police Brass Band, and Home Guards and Civil Defence.

To mark the occasion, the Chief Minister, administered the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas Pledge to the attendees.

The Chief Minister in his address, paid his tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and recalled his crucial contribution to the country’s union. He called for the need to recognise that the strength of the nation lies in its diversity. He emphasised the efforts of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel during the freedom struggle, his role in the unification and consolidation of the nation, and the establishment and promotion of the Civil Services. Unity in diversity has seen a significant boost since 2014 under the leadership of Prime Minister Mr Narendra Modi and his government’s efforts to promote inclusive development, transparency, and better governance have contributed to this growth, he added.

The Chief Minister underscored that the state government’s initiatives have helped create an environment where all the Sikkimese communities can live in harmony, with the government celebrating their festivities at the state level. This unity is now being further strengthened through annual state-level functions, promoting a sense of national unity and solidarity. He also highlighted the government’s commitment to financial inclusion, healthcare, and sanitation, which have not only improved the lives of citizens but also promoted unity and cooperation among diverse communities.

With that, he also congratulated all the winners and participants of the “Run for Unity 2024” for their enthusiasm and active participation, organised by the Sports and Youth Affairs Department and distributed the prizes and token of appreciation in the Award Ceremony.

Urging everyone to come together and strengthen the unity of the state and to work collectively for its progress, Mr R Telang, Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department, in his address paid his tribute to Late Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and signified his vital role in unifying the nation and laying the foundation of a strong and united India.

Taking the programme forward, a Hindi Music Album by IPR Department, “Sikkim Ki Swarnim Gaatha” was released by the Chief Minister.

Financial Assistance in the form of cheques was presented to various organisations under the Chief Minister’s Discretionary Grant by the Chief Minister as follows:

1 Sikkim Football Association: Rs 20 Lakhs as financial assistance to conduct SFS S-League matches of “C” Division, “B” Division & “A” Division received by Mr Menla Ethenpa, President.

2 Sanchaman Limboo Government College Aarigaon, Gyalshing: Rs 5 Lakhs as financial assistance for Nepal Tour for the partial fulfilment of paper VII (Loksahitya) of Nepali Syllabus received by the Principal.

3 Rising Music Production: Rs 2 Lakhs for financial assistance for music video and song recordings received by Mr Arjun Darjee alias Amos Ranpal, son of Mr Chabilall Darjee.

The following students received financial assistance under the Chief Minister’s Educational Assistance Scheme. This Scheme initiated earlier this year provides Financial Assistance to orphan students, students from BPL families and students requiring any kind of financial help in their educational pursuits:

1 Mr Amar Hang Subba was assisted with Rs 10,00,000/- for pursuing MBBS in Philippines.

2 Ms Diki Sherpa was assisted with Rs 60,000/- for MEd from Harkamaya College of Education

3 Mr Akshat Bajgai was assisted with Rs 4,25,000/- for pursuing his training from Ayush Cricket Academy, Dehradun.

The programme witnessed cultural performances depicting unity in diversity by the Culture Department, Dynamic Flicker’s Dance Academy and Tapashree Dance Academy. The Chief Minister presented tokens of appreciation to all the performers for their exceptional performances.



