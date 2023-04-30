19-year-old young boy innovates RC Plane

19-year-old Dawood Ibrahim, hailing from IBM Colony in Rangpo town under Pakyong District, has recently amazed everyone with his innovative creation of a remotely controlled plane. On Saturday, he demonstrated the plane to the media, showcasing his engineering skills and passion for innovation.



Dawood completed his education from Mining Govt Senior Secondary School and is now preparing to pursue a Bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering (B.Tech). He has had a keen interest in innovation since he was a child and has previously created a drone, a boat, and now his most recent creation, an assembled RC plane made of lightweight thermocol material and accessories that he procured from the market for around Rs 4,000 to Rs 5,000.

After several aerodynamic adjustments, his dream prototype plane finally succeeded in flight after many attempts. Dawood’s innovation and determination have left many impressed, and his passion for innovation will undoubtedly take him to new heights in his future endeavors.

