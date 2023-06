A 70-year-old man named Krishna Bahadur Chettri from Sikkim, who had retired from the Power Department, tragically lost his life when he was attacked by a herd of elephants near Maa Santoshi Temple in Dayaram Chowk, Naxalbari. The incident occurred during his morning walk on Tuesday. Without warning, Krishna Bahadur Chettri unexpectedly encountered a group of seven to eight elephants in the Dayaram area of Naxalbari.

