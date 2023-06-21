Passenger vehicle accident leaves several injured in North Sikkim on Tuesday evening

Daily Chungthang to Siliguri service passenger vehicle bearing numberSK-03-J-0691 met with an accident at Theng at around 3 pm on Tuesday while it was on wat towards Chungthang. Rescue team comprising of Indo Tibetan Border Police ITBP, Sikkim Police and Public rescued the victims and took to the 327 ARMY Field Hospital, Theng, North Sikkim for necessary medical assistance.

Reportedly there were total 13 passengers (including kids) out of which 8 (Eight) passengers are critically injured and hence referred to STNM Hospital, Gangtok. The details of referred victims are as follows:-

1) Phurba Sherpa (31 yrs), s/o Lakpa Sherpa r/o Jaldhaka WB ( Driver)

2) Hav. Surewa Reddy (35 yrs), s/o Suri Babu r/o Arunachal Pradesh (a/p 11:BN ITBP, Pegong)

3) Hav. Abhay Singh (49 yrs) s/o Kishore Lall, r/o Khaspur, Haryana (11:BN ITBP)

4) Hav. Dilip Kumar (30yrs) s/o Om Kumar Pal r/o Kanpur, UP (11:BN ITBP)

5) Ct. Telcom. Ashok Dadar (29yrs) s/o Suraj Ban Singh r/o Haryana(11:BN ITBP)

6) Avni Pal (6 months toddler) d/o Dilip Pal r/o Kanpur, UP

7) Aviral Pal (27 months kid) s/o Dilip Pal r/o Kanpur UP

8)Mrs Sugam Devi ( 23 yrs) w/o Dilip Kumar Pal

The remaining 5 (five) victims are admitted at 327 ARMY Field Hospital, Theng namely:

1) INSP.GD Ram Singh Meena (40 yrs) s/o Touri Lall Meena r/o Rajasthan (a/p 11:BN ITBP)

2) Hav Gokul Chand Swami ( 35yrs) s/o Ghan Shyam Swami r/o Rajasthan (11BN ITBP)

3) Ct GD Ram Mukesh Kumar (35yrs) s/o Naresh Singh r/o Gaya, Bihar (11:BN ITBP)

4) ASI GD Gopal Singh (52 yrs) s/o Sridhar Singh r/o Chabisa Uttrakhand ( 11:BN ITBP)

5) Hav. Sonvir Sharma (50 yrs) s/o Prem Dutt Sharma r/o Haryana (3rd BN ITBP transfer to 11 BN ITBP)

