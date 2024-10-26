Six Arrested in Multi-Crore Online Scam Bust

Siliguri, October 26 : In a major development, the Barrackpore Cyber Crime Police have apprehended six people in Siliguri linked to a large-scale online fraud scheme that involved leasing bank accounts for illegal activities.

The investigation began on September 25, following a complaint of online fraud totaling ₹5.5 crore filed with Barrackpore Cyber Crime Police. Reports indicate that the fraudsters rented bank accounts from various individuals in exchange for financial incentives and subsequently used these accounts to execute fraudulent transactions.

The suspects allegedly operated from a rented property near Kankata More, along Siliguri’s Eastern Bypass. Acting on a tip, a Barrackpore Cyber Crime Police team traveled to Siliguri on Friday and successfully detained six individuals at the identified location.

Upon the arrest, authorities recovered several ATM cards, bank passbooks, SIM cards, and mobile phones from the suspects. The accused are scheduled to appear in Jalpaiguri court on Saturday before being transported to Barrackpore under transit remand for further investigation.