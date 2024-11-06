Concerned Citizen Vasker Thapa Raises Issue Over Fog Light Fines in Sikkim

Vasker Thapa, a concerned citizen from Gangtok, has recently voiced his concerns over a new trend in traffic regulation enforcement that is impacting drivers across Sikkim. Thapa highlighted that traffic authorities are reportedly issuing challans to vehicle owners simply for having fog lights installed on their vehicles, regardless of whether these lights are in use.

The issue has raised alarm among the driving community in Sikkim, where frequent foggy conditions make road visibility a serious concern. Dense fog is common in the region, particularly during the rainy season, making fog lights an essential feature for the safety of both drivers and pedestrians. The presence of fog lights helps to improve visibility in low-light conditions, playing a crucial role in preventing accidents.

However, the recent actions by traffic authorities seem to contradict this safety need. According to Thapa, vehicle owners are facing fines for the mere installation of fog lights, even when they are turned off. This has led to confusion and frustration among drivers, many of whom feel penalized for simply being prepared for adverse weather conditions.

“I urge the Sikkim Traffic Police, the Transport Department, and the SP of Sikkim to reconsider this policy,” Thapa stated. “Rather than penalizing everyone, the focus should be on educating the public about responsible fog light usage and enforcing penalties only when these lights are misused in clear weather, where they might cause glare.”

Thapa’s appeal underscores the need for a balanced approach that prioritizes both safety and fairness. He hopes for a dialogue with authorities to develop guidelines that support responsible driving and ensure community safety without unnecessary fines for residents who equip their vehicles for challenging weather conditions.

