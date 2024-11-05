Algerian Boxer Imane Khelif at the Center of Paris Olympics 2024 Controversy

Algerian boxer Imane Khelif captured widespread attention during the Paris 2024 Olympics, winning a gold medal in the women’s 66kg boxing category amid scrutiny over her eligibility. Many critics questioned her gender status throughout the competition, and the situation intensified after a leaked medical report, released months post-Games, revealed findings that reignited the debate.

According to this medical report, obtained by French journalist Djaffar Ait Aoudia, Khelif was identified as having internal testicles and XY chromosomes, traits associated with a condition known as 5-alpha reductase deficiency. The report, said to be conducted by specialists at Kremlin-Bicetre Hospital in Paris and Mohamed Lamine Debaghine Hospital in Algiers, detailed biological attributes including internal testicles, lack of a uterus, and male-pattern testosterone levels.

The controversy follows previous actions taken by the International Boxing Association (IBA), which had barred Khelif from competing in the 2023 World Championship gold medal match in New Delhi. Now, her case is attracting political attention, as US presidential candidate Donald Trump has referenced her situation in his campaign, criticizing the Biden-Harris administration’s policies on gender and sports.

As debate swirls, Khelif’s achievements and her eligibility continue to stir conversations globally, highlighting ongoing discussions about gender inclusivity in competitive sports.