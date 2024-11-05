Sikkim Secures NH10 Management Under Central Authority: CM PS Tamang’s Persistent Efforts Yield Results

The deteriorating state of National Highway 10 (NH10), Sikkim’s main link to the rest of India, has been a longstanding concern, endangering the state’s economy, daily supplies, and security needs. NH10, the primary route between Sikkim and Siliguri, has faced major challenges due to relentless rainfall, floods from the Teesta River, and frequent landslides, particularly along the vulnerable Rangpo-Sevoke stretch, causing prolonged disruptions.

In response, Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang has shown unwavering dedication to improving NH10’s resilience. Understanding the highway’s significance for both Sikkim’s people and national security, Tamang has advocated for climate-resilient infrastructure, including new road alignments and tunnels, to ensure continuous and safe connectivity.

Chief Minister Tamang made multiple representations to the Central Government, urging the transfer of the 52.10 km Sevoke-Rangpo section of NH10 to the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) for efficient repairs, upgrades, and maintenance. Acting on this appeal, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari directed the ministry in August 2024 to initiate the transfer of NH10’s management to NHIDCL. This transfer was formalized in an official notification on October 29, 2024.

This milestone is a testament to Chief Minister Tamang’s relentless leadership, bolstered by the support of Lok Sabha MP Indra Hang Subba and Minister of Roads and Bridges NB Dahal. The move is set to improve the quality of life for Sikkim’s residents and secure a critical route essential for the region’s security.

With NHIDCL now responsible for NH10’s development and upkeep, Sikkim is on course for a more stable and prosperous future, grounded in robust infrastructure under Chief Minister Tamang’s forward-thinking leadership.