52.10 Km Sevoke-Rangpo Highway Stretch Transferred to NHIDCL

In a significant development for the Darjeeling and Sikkim regions, the 52.10 km Sevoke (West bengal) -Rangpo (Sikkim) section of National Highway 10 (NH-10) has been transferred to the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDCL). Darjeeling MP Raju Bista announced the news, noting that the handover came after persistent efforts, including numerous representations to the Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari.

According to a Gazette notification issued by the Government of India, NHIDCL will now be responsible for the development and maintenance of this critical highway section. This move is expected to improve the highway’s infrastructure, allowing for timely repairs, maintenance, and expansion, which will benefit local residents, students, tourists, and the region’s transportation community, including taxi, bus, and truck drivers.

Bista expressed gratitude to both Nitin Gadkari and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for their support in prioritizing infrastructure development in the region. He emphasized that NHIDCL’s involvement would bring much-needed expertise and resources, which he believes the West Bengal Public Works Department (PWD) lacks.

“This is a landmark moment that addresses a major concern for our region,” Bista stated, affirming his ongoing commitment to advocating for improved infrastructure and development in Darjeeling and surrounding areas.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has launched a significant project to upgrade the Sevoke-Rangpo segment of National Highway 10 (NH-10), a key route connecting Sikkim with West Bengal.

This 52.10 km stretch, essential for Sikkim’s connectivity, will now undergo development under the National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL).

The enhancement of NH-10 aims to improve road quality, safety, and capacity, benefiting not only residents but also traders and tourists traveling between Sikkim and West Bengal. Key improvements will address persistent landslide-prone sections, ensuring a safer, more dependable route. In 2023-24, Rs. 394 crore was allocated to mitigate landslides across 19 vulnerable spots along the highway, with an additional Rs. 125 crore reserved for 16 sites in 2024-25. A contract worth Rs. 68.49 crore has already been awarded for essential mitigation work, while further segments are in the bidding phase, including consultancy bids for a comprehensive project report.

This NH-10 upgrade highlights the central government’s commitment to strengthening regional connectivity, which is crucial for Sikkim’s economic integration with the rest of India. By streamlining traffic flow, cutting travel times, and enhancing route reliability, the project is expected to drive long-term socio-economic benefits for Sikkim, promoting trade, tourism, and regional development.

Aligned with broader efforts to enhance inter-state infrastructure, this project underlines the Ministry’s strategic focus on critical infrastructure improvements across India’s key regions.

Gazette Notification Below

Sikkim MP Indra Hang Subba Welcomes Transfer of NH 10 to Central Highway Authority

Sikkim’s Lok Sabha MP, Indra Hang Subba, has applauded the transfer of the crucial Rangpo-Sevoke section of National Highway 10 (NH 10) to the National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), a move recently formalized in a Government of India Gazette Notification on October 29, 2024. This long-anticipated shift meets the longstanding demand of Sikkim’s people and government.

In his remarks to the press, Subba emphasized the significance of this development for Sikkim, calling it a “vital step for the state’s connectivity and tourism sector.” He extended his appreciation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari for their roles in facilitating the transfer.

The handover of the 52.10 km stretch to NHIDCL follows an official request made by the Sikkim government, led by Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, just months ago. Since taking office, Subba has actively pursued this issue, submitting multiple memorandums to central authorities to advocate for the transfer of highway maintenance responsibilities from the West Bengal Public Works Department to NHIDCL.

“This is a milestone for Sikkim and highlights the strong partnership between our state and the central government,” Subba noted, describing NH 10 as Sikkim’s “lifeline.” As a border state and popular tourist destination, Sikkim relies heavily on this route. With NHIDCL’s oversight, the highway is expected to benefit from timely repairs, enhanced maintenance, and improved infrastructure.

The tourism sector, which recently experienced disruptions due to road closures, stands to benefit significantly from this transition. Subba expressed optimism that NHIDCL’s expertise will address the road’s vulnerabilities, making it more resilient to natural disruptions. “With NHIDCL’s resources, we hope NH 10 will soon become a more reliable route for residents and visitors alike,” he concluded.