Darjeeling’s UNESCO World Heritage Toy Train Resumes Service After Monsoon Hiatus

Good news for tourists and rail enthusiasts: Darjeeling’s UNESCO World Heritage Toy Train has resumed operations after being halted since July due to the monsoon season. This iconic train, a major attraction for visitors worldwide, is one of the Indian Railways’ most treasured assets. For travelers exploring the scenic beauty of Sikkim and the Darjeeling Hills, a ride on the toy train is a must-experience adventure.

The service was temporarily suspended earlier this year as heavy monsoon rains triggered landslides at several locations along the route, making it unsafe for travel.

Tourists have expressed their excitement about the train’s return. An Australian visitor Josephine Creswell, speaking to TVS, shared her joy about riding the toy train for the second time. “I’m thrilled to be back, and this time, I’ve brought friends along to share the experience,” she said.

The toy train was officially flagged off today from New Jalpaiguri (NJP) station, making its picturesque uphill journey to Darjeeling. The service saw a strong turnout, with a significant number of passengers eagerly boarding for the scenic ride.