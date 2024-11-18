Pushpa Chettri Murder Case: Fourth Accused Abhishek Dorji Presented in Jalpaiguri Court Amid Tight Security

The sensational Pushpa Chettri murder case witnessed a significant development as the fourth accused, Abhishek Dorji, was presented in the Jalpaiguri court on Monday.

Dorji, who had been absconding since the crime, was arrested from Chennai by the Siliguri Police Special Operations Group (SOG). His court appearance took place amid heavy security as a large, agitated crowd gathered outside the police station.

Dorji’s arrest marks a crucial breakthrough in the investigation. He is the second contract killer linked to the brutal murder of Pushpa Chettri, a resident of Lower Bhanu Nagar in Siliguri’s Ward No. 43. The victim was killed as part of a meticulously pre-planned contract killing that has sent shockwaves through the community.

Case Background

The investigation revealed a dark conspiracy orchestrated by Arun Paudel, a member of a semi-paramilitary force stationed in Punjab, along with his wife, Pratika Paudel. The couple allegedly hired professional killers to eliminate Pushpa Chettri, aiming to cover up Paudel’s extramarital affair with her.

According to police, the couple paid ₹1 lakh for the murder, which was carried out with chilling precision. After the crime, Bhakti Nagar police swiftly arrested Pratika Paudel and Rustam Bhiskarma, the initial contract killer. The capture of Abhishek Dorji has now completed the trio suspected to have executed the heinous act.

Public Outrage and Security Concerns

The case has drawn widespread public attention and outrage, with locals demanding justice for the victim. On Monday, tensions were high outside the Bhaktinagar Police station as Dorji was transported under heavy police escort. Law enforcement had to enforce strict security measures to prevent any untoward incidents.

Ongoing Investigation

The police continue their probe into the case, with further legal proceedings expected in the coming weeks. Authorities are also examining whether more individuals were involved in the crime or if there are other angles to the conspiracy.

This high-profile case has not only highlighted issues surrounding domestic violence and infidelity but also underscored the dangers of contract killings in contemporary society.

The next court hearing is expected to take place later this month, where more light may be shed on the intricate details of the murder and the roles of the accused.