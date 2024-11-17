Remodelled BL House Inaugurated by Chief Minister PS Golay At Tibet Road, Gangtok

The Chief Minister of Sikkim, Mr Prem Singh Tamang-Golay , inaugurated the Remodelled Bhutia-Lepcha House(BL House) at Tibet Road today.

The inauguration had the presence of Member of Parliament Lok Sabha, along with Cabinet Ministers, MLAs-cum-Advisors, Adakshya and Upadakshya from all districts, Councillors, Members of Zilla Panchayats, Advisors to the Chief Minister, Political Secretaries to CM, Press Secretary to CM, OSDs, Former Legislators, HODs of various departments, Rinpoches, Duchis of various monasteries, members of the Bhutia Lepcha community along with representatives from the 22 communities of Sikkim.

The inauguration program included the recognition of unwavering support and cooperation in the renovation of the BL House, facilitated by the Denzong Lho Mein Chodrul (BLPF) by the Chief Minister; Mr Kunga Nima Lepcha Advisor to the Chief Minister;Mr Sonam Lama Minister of the Ecclesiastical Department; and Mr Arun Kumar Upreti Minister of Rural Development and Cooperation Departments.

The program continued with a vibrant procession, showcasing a diverse group of attendees as they journeyed toward Mannan Kendra, where the second half of the event was set to unfold.

Upon arrival at Mannan Kendra, Mr Tashi Chopel Lepcha delivered the welcome address. Mr Rim Dorjee Lepcha, Chief Engineer of the Culture Department, presented the Technical Report concerning the remodeled BL House. A brief video comparison illustrating the old structure alongside the newly renovated building was also displayed.

Subsequently, Mr Basant Kumar Lama, Secretary of the Culture Department, formally handed over the keys and the certificate of the remodeled BL House to the Chief Minister, who then presented these items to Mr Kunga Nima Lepcha and Mr Sonam Lama.

Mr. Kunga Nima Lepcha, in his address, emphasised that the BL House was inaugurated in 1996; however, it has recently fallen into a state of disrepair. He expressed his gratitude to the Chief Minister for his support in the establishment of the new BL House. Additionally, Advisor conveyed his delight in receiving blessings from numerous Rinpoches who attended the event.

He extended his appreciation to former Chief Minister Lt Nar Bahadur Bhandari for authorizing the construction of the BL House. Furthermore, he called for unity among the people of Sikkim to foster the region’s overall development. Mr Lepcha also fondly acknowledged the contributions of individuals who dedicated their efforts to the establishment of the BL House, expressing his gratitude to them as well.

The unveiling of the Lho Men Flag took place next, with Ms Gloria Namchu elucidating the flag’s significance for the Bhutia-Lepcha community. She emphasized that the flag serves as a meaningful symbol of the enduring connection between these communities, with its origins rooted in the historic brotherhood treaty of Kabi Lungchok. Following this explanation, the dignitaries affixed their signatures to the flag, commemorating this significant occasion.

The Lho Men community gathered to congratulate the Chief Minister on his impressive victory in the recent elections, expressing their gratitude for his dedication to safeguarding the BL community. The citation was presented by Mr Karma Tashi and handed over by His Eminence Tinkey Gonjang Rinpoche.

A Sikkimese tradition of offering ‘Jejhu’ was followed next, where representatives from various monasteries and communities from Sikkim presented the Chief Minister with traditional gifts bought from their home towns.

Mr Sonam Lama highlighted in his speech that today is a momentous occasion for the Bhutia Lepcha Community. He extended his heartfelt thanks to the Chief Minister for his steadfast dedication to protecting the interests of this community.

Additionally, he recognized the presence of ministers and representatives from various Sikkimese communities who attended the event. Minister pointed out that the Bhutia Lepcha Community is a minority group within Sikkim, and he expressed his appreciation for the support they have received from the majority communities.

Reflecting on the challenges encountered in advancing this project, he expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister for revamping the Bhutia Lepcha House, which serves as a vital hub for the community. Minister also outlined several initiatives undertaken by the Government to benefit the Bhutia Lepcha Community, including designating various religious leaders as State Guests, thus granting them the privilege of official escorts.

He commended the Ecclesiastical Department for its support during the mourning period of His Eminence Dodrupchen Rinpoche. Following the Chief Minister’s guidance, the department ensured that devotees received three meals a day until the 49th day of observance.

Moreover, he pointed out other significant projects initiated by the Government aimed at enhancing the welfare of the people of Sikkim. Minister Lama thanked the Chief Minister for implementing, for the first time in Sikkim, reservation measures for the Bhutia Lepcha Community in the Panchayat Elections.

As a token of appreciation, he announced that the Bhutia Lepcha Community would contribute 21 lakhs to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. He also expressed his gratitude to all stakeholders and donors for their invaluable contributions toward uplifting the Bhutia Lepcha Community.

In his address, the Chief Minister extended a warm welcome to everyone and congratulated them for being part of this historic event. He expressed genuine happiness and gratitude for the chance to receive blessings from the numerous Rinpoches gathered in one place. He highlighted that Sikkim is making strides across various sectors with their blessings.

The government is dedicated to serving the people during challenging times, including the hardships brought about by COVID-19 and floods. However, due to the special nature of Sikkim, the government has been able to guide its citizens through these difficulties.

The Chief Minister emphasized the importance of a united Sikkim, fostering community development. He noted that the government has created an environment where each community can thrive independently, leading to a more prosperous Sikkim for all.

The unity of the Sikkimese people is exemplified when everyone feels free to don their traditional attire without fear of judgment or disdain. The Chief Minister expressed gratitude to the BL community for their congratulations and thoughtful gifts. He emphasised the need for a united front among the Sikkimese—Bhutia, Lepcha, Nepali, and Old Settlers—under the banner of Team Sikkim, fostering a united Sikkim that advances toward prosperity together.

He underscored that development and prosperity can only be achieved through unity, advocating for the communities to strive toward ‘Samriddha Sikkim, Sunaulo Sikkim, Samartha Sikkim.’ The Chief Minister called for evaluations based on the accomplishments of the departments, asserting that actions speak louder than words.

He also highlighted that our small state ranks fifth in the Happiness Index in India and holds the second position across the entire North East. In a democratic society, he stated, the majority community should protect and uphold the interests of the minority, while the minority must similarly safeguard the majority.

He announced that the festival of Sakewa has been officially recognized as a restricted holiday, emphasising the government’s commitment to uplifting every community in Sikkim. He addressed the anticipated visit of the Karmapa to Sikkim, reassuring that the government is in regular contact with the Karmapa’s office and expressing hope for a successful visit.

Additionally, he mentioned that the BL Community now has seat reservations in the Panchayat elections, with 20% of the seats allocated for the BL Community from the quota designated for Scheduled Tribes. The government is actively working to protect the rights of the BL Community, he affirmed. He also highlighted efforts to address any challenges faced by the Gumpas, noting that the long-standing issues at the Pemayangtse Monastery are now nearing resolution.

The Chief Minister emphasised that the Government is dedicated to uplifting every community, citing examples such as the Rodhi Ghar for the Gurung Community and the Paruhang Sapten House in Namchi for the Rai community, among others. In his call for unity among the Bhutia and Lepcha communities, he praised the solidarity displayed today and expressed gratitude to the BL Community for their support to the Government.

He noted that the BL House had never been registered under the community’s name until now, but that registration has finally been completed in the name of the BL Community. As his closing address, he encouraged everyone to make the most of the facilities available, urging the community to work together towards achieving financial stability.

The Vote of Thanks was proposed by Mr Rinzing Chewang Bhutia.

Report from DIO-Gangtok

