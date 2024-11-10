CM participates in ‘Spiritual Empowerment for a Clean & Healthy Society’ programme of the Brahma Kumaris

Brahma Kumaris Gangtok in association with the Social Service Wing, Rajyoga Education Research Foundation (RERF) organised a programme on ‘Spiritual Empowerment for a Clean & Healthy Society’ at the main hall of Manan Kendra, today.

The programme was graced by the Chief Minister Mr Prem Singh Tamang-Golay , as the Chief Guest and Madam Krishna Kumari Rai, as the Guest of Honour.

Also in attendance were Mr Sonam Lama, Minister Ecclesiastical Department and PHE & Water Resources Department, Mr Arun Kumar Upreti, Minister Rural Development Department and Cooperation Department, Mr Tenzing Lamtha, Area MLA Shyari, Mr Delay Namgyal Barfungpa, MLA-cum-Advisor Urban Development Department, Mr Satish Chandra Rai, Area MLA Namchi-Singhithang, Ms Tshering Palden Bhutia, Deputy Mayor GMC, former Members of State Legislative Assembly, senior members of the Burma Kumaris organisation from around India, and students with faculty members from various educational institutions.

In his address, the Chief Minister thanked the Brahma Kumaris and the Social Service Wing for organising the programme. He recognised and applauded the efforts of the Bramha Kumaris of Sikkim and stated that events like these are one of a kind and very important to society. He applauded the motivational speakers for their speeches and acknowledged that spiritual empowerment is the need of the hour. He also remarked that Brahma Kumaris is not a religion but rather an ideology or “dharma” which one should own and follow as a way of life.

The Chief Guest drew the example of Mr Ratan Tata, one of the pioneering entrepreneurs of India, stating that it was not material wealth but philanthropy and public service that eventually helped him achieve true happiness. He further elaborated that acts of service and helping the needy should be everyone’s purpose.

Addressing the school and university students, the Chief Minister urged the students to persevere in their studies while coping with setbacks, emphasising the importance of resilience, encouraging them not to let failures discourage them. He highlighted key initiatives of the government benefiting Sikkim’s students – the Chief Minister’s Education Assistance Scheme, which provides financial support for deserving and underprivileged students and the New Education Policy, which provides diverse pathways and opportunities for growth.



Despite Sikkim ranking 2nd in happiness index in the North East and 5th nationwide, the Chief Minister expressed concern over the state’s suicide rates stressing that the government is actively addressing this issue through various departments. He implored the youth to focus on self-reflection, realising one’s life purpose, and utilising youth productively through good deeds. “A day will come when we will not have to send a single child of ours in any rehabilitation centre”, he added with the call for ‘Sunaulo Sikkim, Samriddha Sikkim, Samarth Sikkim and Team Sikkim’.

The Chief Minister concluded his address highlighting 2025 that marks a significant milestone for Sikkim, celebrating its 50th year of statehood. Despite its small size, Sikkim has made notable strides in healthcare and education, saying so he emphasised the importance of public participation and collaboration in implementing government policies, encouraging collective efforts to drive progress.

The programme held a host of events. Mr Girish, in his motivational speech, spoke about how healthy living can be established through spiritual empowerment. He explained that an ignited mind and having a cleansed mind can help in achieving healthy living. Dr Swaminathan, in his motivational speech titled “Wah Zindagi Wah,” spoke about what it means to be a good human being and the skill of concentration.

Ms Asha, Delhi Zonal Coordinator, introduced the history of the Bramha Kumaris. Mr Avatar, National Coordinator Mt Abu, spoke about the Social Service Wing’s services. A pledge was conducted by Mr Birendra from the Head Quarters of Bramha Kumaris. Additionally, a blessing was delivered by Zonal Coordinator, Ms Vandana. This was followed by an Inspiration by Ms Sonam, from Bramha Kumaris, Sikkim. Lastly a Meditation Commentary was delivered by Ms Vijaya Lakshmi.

The programme concluded on a high note with a felicitation ceremony, where the Social Wing honored the Chief Guest and Guest of Honor. This heartfelt gesture was reciprocated by the Chief Minister and Madam Krishna Kumari Rai who felicitated the Social Wing, social servants, and principals in recognition of their remarkable contributions.

A Sikkimese cultural dance programme was also held for the gathering. Earlier, the Welcome Speech was delivered by Ms Sandhya.

Report from DIO Gangtok, IPR Dept