Shocking Purse Snatching Incident in Gangtok Caught on CCTV

In a disturbing incident from Gangtok, Sikkim, two unidentified individuals were caught on CCTV snatching a woman’s purse in the early hours of Sunday. The incident occurred around 2:29 AM at Thado Line, Lall Bazar, leaving the community shaken.

The footage shows the woman walking down the stairs from Lall Bazar when one of the two men approached her from behind. After a brief altercation , one of the men forcibly snatched her purse and fled the scene with his accomplice. The duo was last seen heading toward Denzong Cinema Hall before disappearing behind a building.

The video has since gone viral on social media, prompting public outrage and calls for swift action. Residents are urged to stay vigilant and report any information that may assist in the investigation.