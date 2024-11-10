Chief Minister Expresses Anguish Over Delay in Health Scheme Payment

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) expressed strong displeasure with a health department officer over the non-delivery of a ₹50,000 cheque meant to assist a patient seeking treatment under the referral scheme at CMC Vellore, Tamil Nadu.

The incident occurred during a scheduled program when a patient’s guardian approached the Chief Minister, highlighting that the advance payment for the referral had not yet been received. Concerned about the delay, the Chief Minister immediately contacted the State Health Department’s nodal officer to address the issue.

Expressing disappointment, the Chief Minister criticized the officer, stating that withholding crucial financial support in urgent health matters amounted to mental harassment for patients and their families, who are already under significant stress while seeking treatment outside the state. He emphasized the importance of timely assistance, especially in life-critical situations, and urged the department to avoid such lapses in the future.

