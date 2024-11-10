News

Chief Minister Expresses Anguish Over Delay in Health Scheme Payment

News Desk
Chief Minister Expresses Anguish Over Delay in Health Scheme Payment
Chief Minister Expresses Anguish Over Delay in Health Scheme Payment
Chief Minister Expresses Anguish Over Delay in Health Scheme Payment

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) expressed strong displeasure with a health department officer over the non-delivery of a ₹50,000 cheque meant to assist a patient seeking treatment under the referral scheme at CMC Vellore, Tamil Nadu.

The incident occurred during a scheduled program when a patient’s guardian approached the Chief Minister, highlighting that the advance payment for the referral had not yet been received. Concerned about the delay, the Chief Minister immediately contacted the State Health Department’s nodal officer to address the issue.

Expressing disappointment, the Chief Minister criticized the officer, stating that withholding crucial financial support in urgent health matters amounted to mental harassment for patients and their families, who are already under significant stress while seeking treatment outside the state. He emphasized the importance of timely assistance, especially in life-critical situations, and urged the department to avoid such lapses in the future.

 

Related Posts

Sikkim CM comes in support for Dalai Lama
Sikkim CM comes in support for Dalai Lama

The Chief Minister of Sikkim, Prem Singh Tamang (Golay), has expressed his support for the Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, following recent allegations made against him. CM writes in…

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CvCTwjMXKOs