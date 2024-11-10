Sanjay Budhathoki Wins Gold at IBFF World Powerlifting Championships

Powerlifter Of Sikkim Sanjay Budhathoki, representing India, clinched the gold medal at the IBFF World Powerlifting Championships held in Bangkok, Thailand, on November 9-10, 2024.

Demonstrating extraordinary strength and skill, Budhathoki outperformed top international competitors to secure the top spot on the podium.

This remarkable achievement not only adds another milestone to his illustrious career but also brings pride and prestige to the nation on the global stage.

His victory serves as an inspiration for aspiring athletes and highlights India’s growing prominence in the world of powerlifting.

Watch Triumphing Powerlifting By Sanjay Budathoki

