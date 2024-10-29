Thailand’s King Maha Vajiralongkorn: The World’s Richest Monarch and His Billion-Dollar Fortune

New Delhi, October 29 : King Maha Vajiralongkorn, also known as King Rama X of Thailand, holds the title of the world’s wealthiest monarch. Vajiralongkorn, now 66, became king following the passing of his father, King Bhumibol Adulyadej, in October 2016. His father, one of the longest-serving monarchs in history, ruled Thailand for 70 years. King Vajiralongkorn’s formal coronation took place in May 2019, three years after his father’s death.

Despite King Charles III of the United Kingdom being among the most globally recognized monarchs, he does not rank among the world’s top ten wealthiest royals. Sources estimate King Charles’ net worth to be approximately $747 million, far below King Vajiralongkorn’s substantial fortune.

King Maha Vajiralongkorn’s Net Worth and Wealth Sources

Reports suggest that King Vajiralongkorn’s net worth hovers around $43 billion, primarily due to assets accumulated by the Thai royal family over centuries. His wealth largely stems from extensive real estate investments and ownership stakes in Thailand’s largest cement company and bank. According to Fox Business, his net worth is estimated between $30 billion and $45 billion. King Bhumibol, Vajiralongkorn’s father, was once named the world’s richest monarch by Forbes in 2011.

A significant portion of his wealth originates from the Crown Property Bureau, which oversees 16,210 acres of land across Thailand, including 40,000 rental contracts, 17,000 of which are based in the capital. King Vajiralongkorn inherited much of this wealth, which comprises substantial real estate holdings, broad business interests, and a diverse portfolio of investments.

A Glimpse into King Vajiralongkorn’s Life

King Vajiralongkorn was born in 1952 as the second child and only son of King Bhumibol and Queen Sirikit. Educated initially in Thailand, he later attended private schools in the United Kingdom and Australia. He graduated with a degree in military studies from the University of New South Wales and attended the Royal Military College, Duntroon in Australia. Notably, he is a certified helicopter and fighter pilot and served as a career officer in the Royal Thai Army, engaging in conflicts against communist insurgents in the 1970s.

Family Life and Marriages

King Vajiralongkorn’s personal life has often drawn public interest. He has been married four times and has seven children. His first marriage, in 1977, was to Princess Soamsawali, with whom he had a daughter, Princess Bajarakitiyabha. However, during this marriage, he was involved with an actress named Yuvadhida, with whom he had five children. He later married her in 1994 but disowned their four sons in 1996.

In 2001, he married Srirasmi, a lady-in-waiting, and had another son, Prince Dipangkorn, in 2005. Before his coronation in 2019, he married Queen Suthida, who was granted the official title and status as Queen within the royal family.

King Maha Vajiralongkorn’s wealth and influence continue to shape Thailand’s royal legacy. His substantial fortune, largely derived from centuries-old family holdings, makes him the wealthiest monarch globally, a distinction not shared by many of his royal counterparts, including the influential British monarchy.