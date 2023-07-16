CM PS Golay Remembers Former CM Late NB Bhandari

On the occasion of the death anniversary of Late Shri Nar Bahadur Bhandari, the 2nd Chief Minister of Sikkim, Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) pays heartfelt tribute to the great leader who is also known as the architect of modern Sikkim.

CM writes in his facebook official handle, “He is remembered for his efforts to include the Nepali language in the 8th Schedule of the Constitution of India which was a historic moment, to say the least.

We will forever remember the great man for his outstanding governance and leadership qualities”.

Nar Bahadur Bhandari (5 October 1940 – 16 July 2017) was an Indian politician who served as the Chief Minister of the Sikkim of Sikkim from 1979 to 1994.

