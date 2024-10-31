Dazzling Diwali ‘Deepotsav’ In Ram Janmabhoomi Ayodhya After 500 Years

Ayodhya, October 31 : Ayodhya celebrated “Deepotsav-2024” on Wednesday, drawing a large crowd along the Sarayu River to enjoy the Diwali festivities.

This year’s Deepotsav was significant as it was the first celebration following the consecration of the Ram Temple in January.

Two Guinness World Records were set during the event. The first recognized the largest group of people performing ‘diya’ rotations together, while the second honored the display of 2,512,585 oil lamps, achieved through efforts by the Uttar Pradesh Department of Tourism and the Ayodhya District Administration. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath accepted both awards.

Here are ten highlights of Ayodhya’s Deepotsav:

1. Approximately 2.5 million diyas were placed and lit along the Sarayu River, creating a breathtaking visual effect.

2. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath led the celebrations by pulling a chariot with artists representing Lord Ram, Sita, and Lakshman, symbolizing Lord Ram’s return to Ayodhya.

3. Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Deputy Chief Ministers Brajesh Pathak and Keshav Prasad Maurya were also present for the occasion.

4. In its eighth year, Deepotsav showcased Ayodhya’s transformation, with Adityanath attributing it to the BJP’s governance at both state and national levels, referring to this as a “double-engine government.”

5. Speaking to the crowd, CM Adityanath expressed his vision for similar transformations in Kashi and Mathura by 2047, India’s 100th year of independence.

6. Eighteen tableaux portraying scenes from the Ramcharitmanas paraded from Saket Mahavidyalaya to Ram Katha Park, accompanied by fireworks and colorful gulal.

7. In his address, CM Adityanath criticized opposition parties, accusing them of hindering development efforts, which he likened to the elimination of “barriers” and “mafias.”

8. Samajwadi Party leader Awadhesh Prasad expressed disappointment over not receiving an invitation to the event, criticizing the administration for not including him and accusing the BJP of “politicizing festivals.”

9. Prasad also conveyed his Diwali greetings to Ayodhya residents, emphasizing his hope for the festival to remain a symbol of unity and brotherhood.

10. Diwali, widely celebrated across India, symbolizes the triumph of light over darkness. Families prepare by decorating with rangoli, lighting diyas, and offering prayers to Goddess Lakshmi for prosperity, while enjoying sweets and exchanging gifts with loved ones.