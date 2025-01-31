Milk Tanker and Eco Van Collide Near May Fair Fatak, Six Injured

Friday morning, a collision between a milk tanker and an eco van carrying cattle fodder occurred near May Fair Fatak, above Ranipul, resulting in injuries to six individuals from both vehicles out of which one is serious. All injured persons were promptly taken to a nearby hospital for medical attention.

According to reports, the eco van was traveling on the correct lane towards Gangtok when the milk tanker, coming down towards Ranipul from the wrong lane, crashed into it. The impact led to a spill, covering NH10 with milk. Authorities and locals worked swiftly to clear the road, and the remaining intact milk packets were transferred to other vehicles to ensure minimal loss.

Traffic was temporarily disrupted but was later restored after the accident site was cleared. Investigations are underway to determine the exact cause of the incident.

Share this: Facebook

X

