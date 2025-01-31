Massive Fire Destroys Rice-Cooker Warehouse in Siliguri’s Naresh More Area

A massive fire broke out on Thursday evening at a rice-cooker warehouse in the Naresh More area along the Eastern Bypass, near the Baikunthpur Forest Range. According to reports, the fire was caused by a suspected short circuit and quickly spread, destroying thousands of rice cookers stored in the godown. Local residents spotted the flames and immediately alerted the fire department.

In response, three fire tenders arrived at the scene and worked tirelessly to bring the blaze under control. Fortunately, their efforts prevented further damage, and the fire was eventually extinguished. No casualties have been reported so far. Authorities are investigating the incident to determine the exact cause of the fire.