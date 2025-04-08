Tree Falls on Vehicle on Pelling-Siliguri Route, Students from Netaji Mahavidyalaya Injured.

A group of students from Netaji Mahavidyalaya, Kolkata, sustained injuries after a tree fell on their vehicle while they were en route from Pelling to Siliguri. The accident occurred along a forested stretch of the route, reportedly on National Highway 10 between Labarbotey and Chitrey.

The vehicle lost control after the impact and is said to have slipped toward a roadside ditch. Immediate assistance was provided by local residents and authorities, who rushed to the scene and transported the injured to nearby medical facilities.

The injured students have been identified as:

1. Santhi Dey

2. Sathi Mondal

3. Tunai Barik

4. Arijita Roy

5. Shestha Pal

6. Mantu Ghorui

7. Arghyo Bhattacharya

8. Suvodip Mandal

9. Saroj Tamang (Driver)

Their current condition is being monitored. The students were reportedly on a tour to Sikkim and were returning to Siliguri at the time of the incident.

