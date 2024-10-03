Russian Tiktoker Dies Falling Into Subway Accidentally While Shooting

Tbilisi, 03 October : A devastating incident occurred on September 27 in Tbilisi, Georgia, when Russian TikToker Alina Glazunova, aged 24, lost her life while filming a video with friends. Captured on camera by a friend, Alina was singing and dancing to the song “For the Last Time” by the Russian boy band Hunger Boys.

During the recording, she accidentally tripped over the edge of a wall and fell headfirst into an underpass. Despite being rushed to the hospital, she tragically succumbed to severe head injuries and a broken neck.

NEW: Woman falls to her death after tripping over a wall while singing and dancing with a friend Arina Glazunova’s last moments were captured on video by a friend in Tbilisi, Georgia, on September 27 The 24-year-old from Moscow was singing along to the song “For The Last Time”… pic.twitter.com/4KZ5yzTNdz — Unlimited L’s (@unlimited_ls) October 2, 2024

This heartbreaking event serves as a reminder to all content creators and vloggers about the importance of safety while filming. Whether recording in public spaces or unfamiliar locations, it is crucial to assess the environment for potential hazards. A simple precaution of checking surroundings thoroughly before filming could prevent such accidents and save lives.

Safety should always come first—let’s create responsibly.