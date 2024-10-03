Employees Can Avail Sabbatical Leave with 50% Pay: CM

Gangtok, 03 October : Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) has reiterated that Sikkim government employees have the flexibility to take sabbatical leave, during which they are allowed to pursue business or any professional tasks for a period of up to six months. Under this policy, eligible employees will receive 50% of their basic salary, and their seniority will remain unaffected during the leave period. However, employees from the medical and police departments are excluded from availing this benefit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Voice Of Sikkim (@thevoiceofsikkim)



Notably, the Sikkim government’s sabbatical leave scheme allows regular state government employees to take up to three years of leave with half of their basic pay. The scheme is designed to provide employees with opportunities to:

– Further their education

– Develop new skills

– Pursue personal endeavors

– Enhance their overall quality of life

This initiative aims to support employees in achieving a better work-life balance while fostering personal and professional growth.