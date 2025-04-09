Inauguration of Chief Minister Model School: Enhancing Educational Reform

Pakyong, April 09 (IPR): Chief Minister Mr Prem Singh Tamang-Golay officially inaugurated the Chief Minister Model School (CMMS) at Assam Lingzey today.

The ceremony also had the presence of the Minister of Education Department , Sports & Youth Affairs Department, Law Department and Parliamentary Affairs Department, Mr Raju Basnett; Minister for Agriculture, Horticulture, Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services (AH&VS) and Fisheries Department Mr Puran Gurung; MLA cum Advisor Mr LB Das; MLA cum Advisor Ms Pamin Lepcha; Zilla Adhakshya Pakyong; Chief Secretary; Head of Department; DC Pakyong; SP Pakyong; and CEOs from all six districts, along with dignitaries from various departments.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister expressed his pleasure at the remarkable achievement of inaugurating the first Model School in the state, an initiative designed to offer students a standard education enriched with state-of-the-art facilities. He emphasised that the institution have the best teaching faculty, where educators are not only well-trained but also equipped with innovative resources.

He applauded the talents and confidence of the young children and urged them to seize this opportunity for growth and development. Further, he advised the parents to adhere to the school’s rules and regulations, emphasising the importance of collaboration in nurturing their children’s development.

To enhance and support the education sector, the Chief Minister highlighted various schemes, including the Nar Bahadur Bhandari Fellowship Scheme (NBBFS), APATAN Fellowship Scheme, and the Chief Minister’s Education Assistance Scheme, to empower students and provide them with valuable educational resources.

In addition, he stated that the Chief Minister’s Meritorious Scholarship (CMMS) scheme would not only aim to support students through their secondary education but also extend its reach all the way to college, ensuring that they are equipped with the resources and opportunities to thrive.

Earlier, the Chief Minister unveiled the “Knowledge Pillar”, followed by a brief campus and classroom visit, alongside an interaction with the students.

During the event, Minister Raju Basnett lauded the Chief Minister’s initiative aimed at providing high-quality education to deserving students, highlighting the critical role played by education in shaping the futures of the young generation. Additionally, he also congratulated the parents of the newly enrolled students, assuring them that the institution is dedicated to transforming their children’s lives and empowering them to recognise their full potential and achieve their dreams.

Chief Secretary Mr R Telang emphasised the importance of the newly established model school as a source of inspiration and opportunity for students preparing to face a competitive world. He encouraged the pioneering batch to actively engage in enhancing the school’s environment, as their contributions will set a positive example for the upcoming students. Furthermore, he highlighted the New Education Policy 2025, which aims to recognise students’ talents beyond academics, ensuring their growth in various hobbies and interests to equip them for success in all aspects of life.

Additionally, Secretary of School Education, Mr Tashi Chophel, shared the vision for the establishment of the CMMS school, which aims at transforming the educational landscape. He highlighted that students have been enrolled under the prestigious Chief Minister Meritorious Scholarship Scheme 2025, which offers high-quality educational facilities to young scholars in standard XI. He emphasised that the school’s focus would be on nurturing critical thinking and essential life skills, preparing students for successful careers and empowering them to become future leaders.

A detailed technical report of the school was presented by Chief Engineer, Engineering Cell, Education Department, Mr Rajdeep Rai.

Highlighting the vision of CMMS, Director of CMMS, Colonel Ujjwal Khatiwada, shared the institution vision, explaining that it aims to not only shape students’ characters but also instill strong values and promote social responsibility. He provided an overview of the various activities and facilities at the campus designed to foster the holistic development of students.

The day also featured cultural performances by the students, followed by the launching of the official website and school anthem of the school.

Further, the top ten students were also recognised for their exemplary academic performance and have qualified for admission to the Scindia Kanya Vidyalaya, Gwalior, under the Chief Minister’s Meritorious Scholarship (CMMS).

Report from DIO Pakyong