Iconic 100-Meter DD TV Tower in Gangtok Set for Dismantling and Renewal

Gangtok, October 28 : Standing tall on Chandmari Hill since 1991, Gangtok’s iconic Doordarshan (DD) TV tower, a once-celebrated symbol of technological progress and regional connectivity, is set to be dismantled due to safety concerns. Built as a landmark broadcasting structure, the 100-meter steel tower was vital for Doordarshan TV program broadcasting , govt and private telecom repeaters, and FM antennas that brought life to regional broadcasts, including DD News and DD National. Over three decades, it became a beacon of communication for the people of Sikkim, helping connect remote areas with reliable television, radio, and mobile services.

Before its construction, Sikkim’s rugged terrain left residents with inconsistent TV signals, forcing people to position rooftop antennas strategically, hoping to catch faint signals from the relaying station in Siliguri. The state government, led by Nar Bahadur Bhandari, took the pressing issue to Parliament, championing the need for a dedicated relaying & broadcasting station in Sikkim. This vision finally came to fruition when the DD tower was commissioned, ushering in a new era of connectivity for Sikkim.

For 31 years, this precisely positioned tower, visible from many vantage points across Sikkim, served as the region’s communication hub, meeting the needs of television viewers, radio listeners, and mobile users. However, as time passed, the tower’s structural integrity weakened, and safety concerns arose—especially given Gangtok’s susceptibility to earthquakes and landslides—prompting the decision to dismantle it.

The process is underway, with authorities set to open tender bids to carefully select the right contractor to oversee its safe removal. While this chapter in the tower’s history draws to a close, there is renewed hope for a landmark that will replace its legacy, filling the symbolic and practical void it leaves in Gangtok’s skyline and communication network. This next step aims to honor the legacy of connectivity the DD TV tower created and continue its mission for generations to come.

