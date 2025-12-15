GOATs Meet: Tendulkar , Chhetri and Messi Exchange Sporting Royalty in Mumbai

Mumbai, Dec 15 : The iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai became the epicentre of a global sporting crossover during the highly anticipated GOAT India Tour 2025. On Sunday, football legend Lionel Messi arrived for the second leg of his India visit—accompanied by Inter Miami teammates Luis Suárez and Rodrigo de Paul—and participated in an event that featured a spectacular exchange of mutual respect between global and national sporting royalty.

In a powerful moment that transcended the boundaries of cricket and football, Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar warmly greeted the Argentine superstar and presented him with a special Team India cricket jersey, proudly bearing the iconic No. 10. The heartfelt gesture was met with massive cheers from the fans, who were thrilled to see the two icons share the stage.

Earlier, the crowd at the Wankhede also witnessed a moving exchange between Messi and Indian football icon, former captain Sunil Chhetri, who gave Messi a warm welcome. Highlighting the admiration between the two football giants, Messi gifted Chhetri a signed Argentina jersey, making the encounter an emotional and memorable highlight of the tour.

Adding a touch of Bollywood glamour to the event, Messi, along with his teammates, had earlier met with actress Kareena Kapoor Khan and her sons at the Brabourne Stadium, further cementing the star-studded nature of the Mumbai leg of the GOAT Tour. The entire day was a celebration of sportsmanship, unity, and the shared “GOAT” status of the celebrated athletes.