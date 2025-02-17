Nepali Student’s Tragic Death at KIIT University: Boyfriend Arrested 

In a heartbreaking incident at KIIT University in Bhubaneswar, Prakriti Lamsal, a third-year B.Tech student from Nepal, was found dead under mysterious circumstances in the university hostel on February 16. The police have arrested her boyfriend, Advik Srivastava, a third-year Mechanical Engineering student, in connection with her alleged suicide. The arrest follows allegations that Prakriti was subjected to harassment and abuse by Advik, which may have driven her to take her own life.

The Commissionerate Police confirmed the arrest and stated that Advik is currently being interrogated. “We have informed the deceased’s family, and the accused is in custody. Investigations are ongoing to determine the exact circumstances leading to her death,” a police official said.

The case has taken a dramatic turn with the emergence of an audio clip on social media, allegedly featuring a conversation between Advik and Prakriti. In the clip, a man can be heard verbally abusing and harassing a woman, which has sparked widespread outrage online. The clip has gone viral, intensifying public demand for justice.

According to reports, Prakriti had previously complained about the harassment to the university’s International Relations Office (IRO), but no action was taken. Students allege that her pleas for help were ignored, leaving her with no choice but to end her life. Enraged by the incident, students staged protests outside the campus, demanding accountability and justice for Prakriti.

University Registrar Jnyana Ranjan Mohanty addressed the media, stating, “Prakriti was in a relationship and staying in the hostel. She took an extreme step due to a strained relationship with her partner. Her room has been sealed, and her family has been informed. The accused has been arrested by the police.”

In a controversial move, the university issued a notice directing all Nepali students to vacate the campus immediately. The notice, dated February 17, 2025, stated, “The university is closed indefinitely for all international students from Nepal. They are hereby directed to vacate the university campus immediately.” This decision has further fueled anger among students and the wider community.

The tragic incident has raised serious questions about the university’s handling of harassment complaints and the safety of its students. As the investigation continues, Prakriti’s family, fellow students, and the public await answers and justice for the young student whose life was cut short under distressing circumstances.

