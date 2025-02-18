Omg! Doctors Pulled Out Snake-Like Worm From Boy’s Nose in Kashmir

A young boy from Kashmir had the fright of his life when doctors pulled a long, snake-like worm straight out of his nostril—a scene straight out of a horror movie. The bizarre and unsettling incident took place at the Government Medical College (GMC) in Anantnag, where stunned doctors removed a 9 to 10 cm-long wriggling parasite that had been lurking inside the boy’s nasal passage.

The nine-year-old, a resident of Banihal town in Ramban district, had been suffering from mysterious symptoms, including weight loss and a declining appetite. But things took a terrifying turn when his parents noticed something truly disturbing—a thin, tail-like creature occasionally slithering out of his nose before retreating back inside. That’s when they rushed him to the hospital.

The Shocking Discovery

At GMC Anantnag’s ENT department, resident doctor Krishanjeet Singh examined the boy and suspected the unthinkable—a long, snake-like worm had taken up residence inside his nasal cavity. After consulting with the Head of the ENT Department, Dr. Aamir Yousuf, the medical team decided to take immediate action.

In a tense and delicate procedure, doctors used suction to extract the horrifying intruder. As the parasite emerged, writhing and twisting, it resembled a miniature black snake—sending chills down the spines of everyone in the room. A video captured one of the doctors holding it with forceps as it continued to squirm.

“The specimen will be sent to a forensics laboratory for identification,” Dr. Singh confirmed. Meanwhile, the boy was discharged after the successful removal of the worm, much to the relief of his terrified family.

A Rare and Disturbing Occurrence

While leeches and worms sometimes attach to human skin after contact with contaminated water, finding one deep inside the nasal passage is a rare and stomach-churning phenomenon.

This isn’t the first time something like this has happened. Last year in Uttar Pradesh, doctors encountered a similar case when a man, who had been experiencing unexplained nasal bleeding and strange movements inside his nose, turned out to be hosting an unwanted guest—a worm. In that case, doctors believed the parasite had entered through stagnant water in a waterfall.

Whether the Kashmir boy’s ordeal was caused by contaminated water, poor hygiene, or something even more unsettling remains to be seen. But one thing is certain—this is the stuff of nightmares.