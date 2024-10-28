Pangthang Abduction, Rape and Murder Case : 30-years-Old Man Convicted, Sentence On 31 Oct

Gangtok, October 29 : Pritam Sharma, a 30-year-old accused of kidnapping, raping, and murdering an 11-year-old schoolgirl, has been convicted by the POCSO Court in Gangtok. The conviction was pronounced by Judge KW Bhutia, with the final judgment scheduled to be announced on October 31, as stated by the victim’s lawyers.

The case dates back to April 10, 2023, when the young girl was abducted while wearing her school uniform and taken to the Panthang jungle, where she was brutally raped and murdered. According to the public prosecutor, securing a conviction was relatively straightforward due to the thorough and accurate investigation, which provided sufficient evidence.

Case April 2023 : A 30-year-old driver, Pritam Sharma, was taken into custody by Sikkim police in connection with a serious crime involving an 11-year-old minor.

According to authorities, Sharma allegedly deceived the child into getting into his vehicle after school, claiming he would drop her home. However, he took her to a different location.

Following an investigation aided by CCTV footage, Sharma confessed to committing a grave offense against the minor. He reportedly had accepted killing minor to hide the evidences and conceal case before police during interrogation.