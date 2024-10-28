OpenAI gearing up to release its next advanced AI model, called Orion

Pakyong, October 29 : OpenAI is reportedly gearing up to release its next advanced AI model, called Orion, by December. According to a recent report from *The Verge*, OpenAI plans to implement a gradual release, initially partnering with select companies they work closely with to enable the development of customized features and products.

In previous launches, models GPT-4o and o1 were introduced directly on ChatGPT. However, the report notes that OpenAI may adjust the release timeline based on the model’s readiness. It’s also unclear if OpenAI intends for Orion to succeed GPT-4 directly or, like GPT-4o, to represent a different type of AI model altogether.

Back in September, an OpenAI employee hinted that the upcoming model, referred to as “GPT-Next,” could potentially be up to 100 times more powerful than GPT-4. Additionally, Microsoft is expected to receive early access to Orion, integrating it onto its cloud platform, Azure, by November.

Under the leadership of Sam Altman, OpenAI aims to unify its large language models into a model that could approach artificial general intelligence (AGI)—an AI surpassing human-level intelligence.

OpenAI has recently accelerated its funding efforts, raising $6.6 billion in October. Meanwhile, competitor Anthropic AI, supported by Amazon, has been making strides. This week, Anthropic released an autonomous AI agent tailored for developers, highlighting the intensifying competition in the AI field.