Sikkim By-Poll 2024: Scrutiny Concludes, CAP Candidates Disqualified In Both Constituencies

Pakyong, October 28 : The scrutiny of nomination papers for the by-election in the 07-Soreng-Chakung and 11-Namchi-Singhithang Assembly Constituencies was completed today at the Returning Officer (RO) and District Election Officers’ offices in Soreng and Namchi district headquarters, with candidates and their election agents present.

The Returning Officer examined four nominations from various political parties. In Namchi, the nominations of Mr. Daniel Rai from the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) and Mr. Satish Chandra Rai from the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) were accepted. However, Mr. Mahesh Rai’s nomination from the Citizen Action Party (CAP) was rejected due to an insufficient number of proposers during scrutiny. Additionally, Ms. Yojna Rai’s substitute candidacy for the SDF was automatically cancelled.

In Soreng, the RO rejected the nomination of Mr. Pobin Hang Subba from Citizen Action Party-Sikkim (CAP-SIKKIM) for the 07-Soreng-Chakung Assembly Constituency after a thorough hearing of objections in accordance with the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

As a result, the final list of accepted candidates for the 07-Soreng-Chakung by-election includes Mr. Aditya Golay (Tamang) from SKM and Mr. Prem Bahadur Bhandari from SDF. The scrutiny process for the by-elections in the 07-Soreng-Chakung Assembly Constituency has concluded.

The last date for the withdrawal of candidature is October 30, 2024 (Wednesday), until 3:00 p.m.