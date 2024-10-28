SKM Criticizes Citizen Action Party for Deceptive Practices in Candidate Nominations

Pakyong, October 28 : The Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) Party has issued a press release alleging that the rejection of Citizen Action Party (CAP) candidates’ nominations was due to fraudulent activities carried out by CAP itself. According to SKM, candidates from Namchi Singithang and Soreng-Chakung constituencies submitted falsified signatures on their nomination forms. The signatures of the proposers did not match those on essential documents like PAN cards, bank passbooks, and other critical identification papers, leading to the rejection of the nominations. The returning officer reportedly documented and verified these discrepancies during the investigation.

SKM contends that CAP’s claims of proposer “kidnappings” by SKM are baseless and reflect CAP’s political desperation. They argue that such accusations are attempts to cover CAP’s lack of ethics and honesty. SKM further asserted that this is not the first instance of deceit from CAP; earlier this year, nominations of candidates from Lachen Mangan and Kabi Lungchok constituencies were also invalidated due to CAP’s fraudulent practices.

Through this statement, SKM aims to communicate to the public that CAP’s alleged “politics of deception” will not gain acceptance among the people of Sikkim. The SKM Party claims to uphold integrity and transparency and believes that the public will stand with the truth.

SKM further criticized CAP for its “fishy” political strategy and advised the younger CAP members to consider a more transparent and honest political path for their future. CAP should move towards scientifically and rationally backed politics, SKM suggested. The SKM statement concluded by urging CAP to end its alleged deceptive practices and instead focus on facts and genuine efforts to engage with the sentiments and needs of Sikkim’s people.