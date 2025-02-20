Samsong Tamang Arrested In Bodhgaya

After nearly two weeks of intense searching, police tracked down and arrested Samsong Tamang in Bodhgaya on Wednesday night. The operation was led by SDPO Tashi Chopel Bhutia, with assistance from Bihar Police in Gaya District.

The hunt for Tamang began following a complaint related to hate remarks.

A dedicated team, including PI DP Limboo, PI Naresh Chhetri, SI Taman R. Gurung, and other officers, conducted investigations using technical surveillance and intelligence inputs. The search spanned multiple locations, covering Siliguri, North Bengal, Nepal’s border regions, Delhi, Kurseong, and Darjeeling. Key areas like Naxalbari, Terai, Pani Tanki, and Salugara were closely monitored.

Their efforts led them to Bodhgaya, where they suspected Tamang was hiding. Coordinating with Bihar Police, the team moved quickly and arrested him.

Tamang is now in custody as legal proceedings continue.