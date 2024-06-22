CM Highlights Key Concerns at Pre-Budget Meeting with Finance Minister

New Delhi, June 22 (TVOS) : In a pre-budget meeting held at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, the Chief Minister of Sikkim, Prem Singh Tamang, joined Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman along with Chief Ministers, Finance Ministers, and senior officials from various states to discuss key fiscal issues and priorities for the Union Budget 2024-25.

During his address, CM Tamang emphasized the importance of cooperative federalism and conveyed his congratulations to the Finance Minister. He presented several critical concerns specific to Sikkim, urging their inclusion in the forthcoming Union Budget.

A major focus of his address was the aftermath of the South Lhonak Lake outburst, which caused severe flooding and extensive damage throughout

Sikkim. CM Tamang requested an additional special grant to aid long-term recovery efforts and stressed the urgent need to restore NH10, the state’s main arterial road, which is crucial for connectivity and commerce.

Highlighting the challenges posed by heavy rainfall, CM Tamang called for sustainable and lasting solutions to mitigate such risks in the future. He also pointed out the significant cost disparities in construction and maintenance in Sikkim, asking for these factors to be considered in rehabilitation plans.

Furthermore, the Chief Minister raised the issue of annual revenue loss from the Teesta III hydroelectric project, seeking compensation for the state. He also brought attention to the shortfall in IGST settlements for 2023-24, requesting a review and adjustment.

Acknowledging the beneficial impact of long-term interest-free loans for capital expenditure, CM Tamang requested a higher allocation for Sikkim. He also proposed maintaining the borrowing limit for states and increasing assistance under the National Social Assistance Programme.

Expressing optimism, CM Tamang stated his confidence that the upcoming budget will address these vital issues, fostering growth and welfare for the people of Sikkim.