First Batch Of Tourists Rescued From North Sikkim By IAF Chopper At Pakyong Airport

Pakyong, 03 June : In a major breakthrough in the ongoing rescue operations in North Sikkim, the first batch of stranded individuals was successfully evacuated from Chaten on Tuesday morning. The mission was carried out using two MI-17 V5 helicopters, which airlifted a total of 34 people and landed them safely at Pakyong Greenfield Airport.

The evacuees included injured army personnel, who are now receiving medical attention, along with their families and several tourists who had been stranded due to severe weather and landslide-related disruptions in the region.

The operation was part of a coordinated effort to provide timely relief and ensure the safety of those affected by the recent natural calamity in the high-altitude areas of Sikkim. Local authorities, along with defense and disaster response teams, continue to monitor the situation closely and are working towards evacuating more individuals in the coming days.

Source IPRGOSD