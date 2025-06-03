Siliguri, June 03 : A truck bearing Sikkim registration number SK 01 D 4234 caught fire near Seti Jhora and SNT Dhara along National Highway 10 on Tuesday morning between 6:30 AM and 7:00 AM. The incident caused a major traffic jam in the area. A fire tender from Bhaktinagar Police Fire Tender Tanker promptly reached the scene and successfully doused the flames. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported so far.
Truck with Sikkim Registration Catches Fire Near SNT Jhora on NH10
