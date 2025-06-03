Truck with Sikkim Registration Catches Fire Near SNT Jhora on NH10

Siliguri, June 03 : A truck bearing Sikkim registration number SK 01 D 4234 caught fire near Seti Jhora and SNT Dhara along National Highway 10 on Tuesday morning between 6:30 AM and 7:00 AM. The incident caused a major traffic jam in the area. A fire tender from Bhaktinagar Police Fire Tender Tanker promptly reached the scene and successfully doused the flames. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported so far.

