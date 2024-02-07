News

Historic : Uttarakhand Becomes Nation’s First State To Implement Uniform Civil Code (UCC)

News Desk
Uttarakhand Becomes Nation's First State To Implement Uniform Civil Code (UCC)
Uttarakhand Becomes Nation’s First State To Implement Uniform Civil Code (UCC)

Dehradun, 7 February : In a noteworthy advancement, the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly unanimously approved the groundbreaking Uniform Civil Code Bill on Wednesday.

The bill received approval on the third day of the special session of the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly, during which numerous leaders from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), including Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, staunchly endorsed the bill.

This move makes Uttarakhand the pioneer state in the nation to enforce the Uniform Civil Code. The Bill must now obtain Governor Gurmit Singh’s endorsement to be enacted into law in Uttarakhand.

On Tuesday, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami introduced the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill in the Uttarakhand Assembly. This bill aims to establish uniform laws governing marriage, divorce, land, property, and inheritance in Uttarakhand, fulfilling a pledge made prior to the 2022 assembly elections.

CM Dhami attributed the initiative to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, acknowledging his guidance and inspiration. “With the guidance and inspiration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, today, we are going to fulfil a promise that we made to the people of the state before the 2022 assembly elections to bring a Uniform Civil Code in the state,” CM Dhami stated.

“Our government, assuming complete responsibility and inclusivity of all societal segments, has today introduced the Uniform Civil Code Bill in the Assembly. This marks a historic moment for Devbhoomi, as Uttarakhand moves closer to becoming a robust supporter of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘One India, Best India’,” he added.

Uttarakhand Minister Prem Chand Aggarwal mentioned that the UCC Committee undertook a thorough process, conducting 72 meetings and gathering suggestions from over 272,000 individuals via emails and WhatsApp. Members of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) expressed their support for the UCC Bill.

Understanding the Uniform Civil Code Bill Uttarakhand 

1. Overview of the Bill
The Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill encompasses laws concerning various aspects of personal life, including marriage, divorce, succession, live-in relationships, and related matters. It aims to standardize these laws across different communities in India.

2. Provisions of the UCC Bill

a. Registration of Live-in Relationships:The UCC Bill mandates the registration of live-in relationships within one month of commencement.

b. Consent Requirement: Adults intending to enter into a live-in relationship must obtain consent from their parents.

c. Ban on Child Marriage: The bill imposes a complete ban on child marriage, ensuring the protection of minors.

d. Uniform Divorce Process: It introduces a uniform process for divorce, streamlining legal procedures.

e. Equal Rights to Women: Women of all religions are granted equal rights in ancestral property under the Code.

f. Marriage Age: The UCC sets the marriage age at 18 for women and 21 for men across all communities.

g. Mandatory Marriage Registration: Marriage registration is made mandatory for all religions, invalidating unregistered marriages.

h. Time Limit for Divorce Petition: Divorce petitions cannot be filed after one year of marriage.

3. Marriage Ceremonies
The UCC Bill recognizes various marriage ceremonies conducted according to religious beliefs, practices, and customary rites. These include ceremonies such as “Saptapadt,” “Ashirvad,” “Nikah,” “Holy Union,” and “Anand Karaj” under specific marriage acts.

4. Exceptions
The proposed UCC Bill exempts members of Scheduled Tribes and individuals whose customary rights are protected under Part XXI of the Indian Constitution from its application.

Conclusion
The Uniform Civil Code Bill seeks to modernize and standardize personal laws, ensuring equal rights and legal protections for individuals across different communities in India.

Related Posts

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CvCTwjMXKOs