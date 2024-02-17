Technology

ISRO Team Successfully Placed INSAT-3DS In Precise Orbit

News Desk
Sriharikota, 17 February : The GSLV-F14, standing at a towering height of 51.7 meters, gracefully ascended from the second launch pad at the spaceport. GSLV-F14 placed indigenous third generation weather satellite INSAT 3DS in the precise orbit with all parameters functioning normally unto the injection and insertion.

ISRO shared success story in X

As it rose, thick fumes trailed behind, painting the sky with its journey. Spectators, who had eagerly gathered at the gallery of the Satish Dhawan Space Center in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh since afternoon, erupted into thunderous applause witnessing the spectacle.

This satellite, weighing 2,274 kg, is slated to serve various departments under the Ministry of Earth Sciences, including the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), as stated by ISRO.

Following the successful launch of the INSAT-3DS meteorological satellite, ISRO chairman S. Somanath expressed his elation, stating, “I am very pleased to announce the successful completion of the GSLV-F14 INSAT-3DS mission. The spacecraft has been accurately placed into orbit, and we have observed excellent performance from the vehicle. Congratulations to all those who have contributed to this achievement.”

Watch the spectacular video of GSLV F14 Mission below (Courtesy ISRO)

Kiren Rijiju Minister of Earth Sciences GOI congratulates Team ISRO on this huge success , Minister posted his message in X

