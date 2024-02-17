ISRO Team Successfully Placed INSAT-3DS In Precise Orbit

Sriharikota, 17 February : The GSLV-F14, standing at a towering height of 51.7 meters, gracefully ascended from the second launch pad at the spaceport. GSLV-F14 placed indigenous third generation weather satellite INSAT 3DS in the precise orbit with all parameters functioning normally unto the injection and insertion.

ISRO shared success story in X

GSLV-F14/INSAT-3DS Mission: The vehicle has successfully placed the satellite into the intended geosynchronous transfer orbit. @moesgoi #INSAT3DS — ISRO (@isro) February 17, 2024

As it rose, thick fumes trailed behind, painting the sky with its journey. Spectators, who had eagerly gathered at the gallery of the Satish Dhawan Space Center in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh since afternoon, erupted into thunderous applause witnessing the spectacle.

INSAT-3DS Payloads Are As Follows :

This satellite, weighing 2,274 kg, is slated to serve various departments under the Ministry of Earth Sciences, including the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), as stated by ISRO.

Following the successful launch of the INSAT-3DS meteorological satellite, ISRO chairman S. Somanath expressed his elation, stating, “I am very pleased to announce the successful completion of the GSLV-F14 INSAT-3DS mission. The spacecraft has been accurately placed into orbit, and we have observed excellent performance from the vehicle. Congratulations to all those who have contributed to this achievement.”

Kiren Rijiju Minister of Earth Sciences GOI congratulates Team ISRO on this huge success , Minister posted his message in X

Congratulations to @moesgoi & @isro for the triumphant launch of GSLV-F14/INSAT-3DS 2024 Mission!

Precision in every detail, showcasing the brilliance of our scientists. This monumental achievement resonates with the visionary leadership of Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji in… pic.twitter.com/ywg6JfibD0 — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) February 17, 2024